A DeKalb County Grand Jury has indicted 24 people for allegedly soliciting minors for sex in connection with a multi-jurisdictional operation titled, “Operation Interception.”

Each of the defendants, ranging in age from 20 to 55 at the time of the crime, is charged with at least one count of utilizing an electronic device to seduce, solicit, or entice a child, in separate indictments returned by Grand Jurors last Thursday.

Other charges, including human trafficking, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, and obscene internet contact with a child, vary per defendant, the DeKalb County District Attorney's office told 11Alive in a news release.

The charges against defendants stem from a five-day undercover operation based in Brookhaven beginning Jan. 30, spanning the course of Super Bowl weekend, held in Atlanta, the DA's office said.

According to the investigation, the men contacted decoys online, believing they were 14-year-old children, and either engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them and/or distributed obscene photographs to them.

The DA's office said many traveled to Brookhaven with the intent of meeting a child for sex. They were instead arrested by undercover agents after arriving at the designated meeting location.

One of the men arrested was 32-year-old Thomas Cheung, a gaming employee from metro-Atlanta and a Twitch partner. According to the DeKalb County Police arrest warrant, Cheung thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl through the dating app, Whisper, but it was actually an undercover agent.

Most of the men were arrested during the five-day period beginning Jan. 30. Three other men -- Tony Brady, Dennis Harrish and Miguel Aguilar-Zargoza -- were arrested in May as part of the ongoing investigation, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's office.

Following indictment, the defendants will now be scheduled for arraignment and later, trial. The cases are being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Sexual Exploitation and Crimes Against Children Unit, which conducted an extensive pre-indictment investigation.

The list of the defendants, the charges on which they were indicted, and their occupations at the time of arrest are outlined as follows, in information provided by the DeKalb District Attorney:

Aguilar-Zaragoza, Miguel, 25

Occupation not available

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Bowen, Nicholas Alexander, 30

Ride sharing and delivery driver

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Brady, Tony, 41

Occupation not available

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Cheung, Thomas Ho-Yan, 33

gaming studio employee (more info)

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Collins, Jeshua Elijah, 23

Deli clerk

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Fadeyi, Tunde James, 56

Unemployed

Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Gonzalez-Amaya, Walter Antonio, 23

Maintenance worker

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Gordon, Larry Allen, 32

Fast food restaurant employee

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Gourdine, Zachary Tye, 29

Crane operator

Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Graham, Dylan Michael, 28

Elevator mechanic

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Harrish, Dennis Joseph, 35

Occupation not available

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Hyder, Richard Jason, 42

Asphalt grinding contractor

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Kennedy, Mitchell Alle, 25

Software company creative assistant

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Lalani, Raheem, 27

Unemployed

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Mendoza-Escalante, Marco, 21

Paving technician

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Menjivar-Fernandez, Darwin J, 23

Restaurant server

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Ramirez-Salgado, Oscar, 40

Construction worker

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Sanchez, Juan Manuel, 26

Automobile mechanic

Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Timoteus, Junior Cornelius, 26

Restaurant server

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Valencia-Patino, Juan, 23

Student

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Walters, Tarno, 23

Grocery store employee

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Williams, Kyle Alexander, 32

Warehouse employee

Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Molestation

Criminal Attempt to Commit Statutory Rape

Criminal Attempt to Commit Child Molestation

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Obscene Internet Contact with a Child

Wilson, Robert Tyler, 32

Automotive service technician

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

Whynot, Dylan Golding, 33

Behavioral health case manager

Utilizing an Electronic Device to Seduce, Solicit or Entice a Child

