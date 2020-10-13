Surry County detectives investigating after baby found dead in Mount Airy

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Indian Trail in Mount Airy.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a baby died just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened on Indian Trail in Mount Airy.

Deputies said after arriving they found the baby dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 786-4000.

