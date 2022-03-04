4 arrested in ongoing Surry County drug trafficking investigation

A traffic stop led to more arrests Wednesday. Detectives have been investigating the meth trafficking ring since 2021. Four people have been jailed so far.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County drug trafficking investigation took a turn Wednesday when investigators said they nabbed 4.3 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. Four people have been arrested since the investigation began in 2021.

In February, the Surry County Sheriff's Office searched the Lowgap, NC home of Adrian and Teresa Del Rosario Martinez. Deputies said they found meth, hydrochloride, marijuana, 13 guns and drug paraphernalia. After the search, Adrian and Teresa were both arrested on drug-related charges.

Then on Wednesday, deputies pulled over Kevin Louis Markham of Mount Airy. During the stop, they said they found 4.3 pounds of meth, large amounts of cash, and assorted drug paraphernalia. The traffic stop led to a search of homes in both Ararat and Mount Airy, where deputies said they found more drugs.

Investigators said during the search of the Ararat home, they found meth, 21 guns, cash, and a stolen GMC Yukon. This is Markham's secondary home and is owned by the Martinezes, according to a release. Deputies said they also found figurines used to stash narcotics.

"These types of figurines are sometimes seen to be indicators of illegal narcotics being sold or stashed," Surry County Sheriff's Captain Scott G. Hudson said.

Deputies arrested Markham on several drug charges and another man who was at the home during the search - Joshua James Myers. Myers faces possession charges.

Here are the arrestees and their charges: