Surry County deputies say they arrested a man in Dobson for pretending to be a law enforcement officer and other crimes.

According to a press release, the county sheriff's office got a call around 5:42 pm on May 1st about a problem on Reece Road in Dobson. They got there and found 27-year-old Justin Lawrence Clark in a fight with some homeowners. Clark even began to fight with the deputies.

Clark said he was an officer out of Forsyth County and was working an active investigation. But after the Surry County deputies' investigation, they found that the homeowners didn't know Clark and that he was trying to take their vehicle by force. They found that he had opened the car, placed items in it, and tried to shoot the homeowner's brother-in-law when he tried to stop him. The gun, fortunately, misfired.

Deputies searched the car and found a uniform and other items that would belong to someone in law enforcement. They reached out to the agency he claimed to be and he used to work with them but was currently no longer employed with them.

He was charged with 1 count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, impersonating a law enforcement officer, assaulting an official, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Clark received a $253,000 secured bond. His next court date is June 17.

