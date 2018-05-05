SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs wants to warn citizens about an email scam using his name.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office says the scammer tries to get personal information from you by offering financial services or debt consolidation in the email.

The email includes a picture of Sheriff Jimmy Combs and the words, "Your Facebook Friend Jimmy Combs," in an attempt to give the email validity.

Sheriff Combs says don't fall for it! He's emphasizing to anyone who gets an email like this to contact the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are trying to find out the origin of the email, and to identify those responsible for creating it and distributing it.

