GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
“It’s a little depressing, because we need those toys and somebody donated those toys to help somebody that's not going to have a Christmas,” said Toys for Tots coordinator Jeff DeJonge. “The image that it gives to the child that was with her when they stole the toy, is that it's okay to steal from the poor, which I don't think is right. If they would have applied, I think we'd be able to help them if they were in need.”
Those who are able to help identify the suspects can contact Grand Rapids Police.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.