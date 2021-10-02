Surveillance photos released after barbershop set on fire in Reidsville: Police

Police said a man poured an ignitable liquid across the storefront before setting the barbershop on fire.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department released surveillance photos after a barbershop was set on fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire Saturday around 2:06 a.m. at Fade-It Barbershop on S.W. Market St.

Police said from the investigation it was revealed a man was dropped off in an SUV and then poured an ignitable liquid across the storefront. Investigators said the man then ignited the liquid catching the building on fire.