Surveillance photos released after barbershop set on fire in Reidsville: Police

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department released surveillance photos after a barbershop was set on fire.
Firefighters responded to the fire Saturday around 2:06 a.m. at Fade-It Barbershop on S.W. Market St.
Police said from the investigation it was revealed a man was dropped off in an SUV and then poured an ignitable liquid across the storefront. Investigators said the man then ignited the liquid catching the building on fire.
If you have any information call contact Fire Marshal Joshua Farmer at the Reidsville Fire Department at 336-349-1024. You can also contact Investigator Scott Brown at the Reidsville Police Department at 336-349-2336. For those wishing to remain anonymous, please contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.