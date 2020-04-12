Surveillance video captures possible suspect vehicle wanted in deadly Greensboro shooting: Police

Investigators are looking for a white Nissan sedan in connection with the homicide case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released a surveillance video of a vehicle that could be connected to a deadly shooting.

Police said the video shows two vehicles but it’s the second vehicle in the video wanted in connection with a homicide case. Investigators are looking for a white Nissan sedan.

Police said on Oct. 12, Devante Dino Coleman, 26, of Greensboro was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near the intersection of W. Gate City Blvd. and S. Holden Rd.