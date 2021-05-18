Surveillance video released in deadly hit-and-run in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police released a surveillance video involving a deadly hit-and-run.
Police said on May 9, a driver hit and killed Wesley Pruitt, 57, on Barnes Street. Investigators said the driver left the scene before officers arrived.
Police said the surveillance video showed a second vehicle that stopped behind the possible suspect’s vehicle and before driving away.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone in the second vehicle to get more information about the hit-and-run. The video also shows someone getting out of the possible suspect’s vehicle walking away from it before returning to check the damage and then driving away.
If you have any information call Captain Coates at 336-347-2373 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.