x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Surveillance video released in deadly hit-and-run in Reidsville

A driver hit and killed Wesley Pruitt, 57, on Barnes Street in Reidsville before driving away.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police released a surveillance video involving a deadly hit-and-run.

Police said on May 9, a driver hit and killed Wesley Pruitt, 57, on Barnes Street. Investigators said the driver left the scene before officers arrived.

Credit: Reidsville Police Department
Possible suspect in deadly hit-and-run

Police said the surveillance video showed a second vehicle that stopped behind the possible suspect’s vehicle and before driving away. 

Credit: Reidsville Police Department
Second vehicle police would like to question the driver for information in a deadly hit-and-run.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone in the second vehicle to get more information about the hit-and-run. The video also shows someone getting out of the possible suspect’s vehicle walking away from it before returning to check the damage and then driving away.

If you have any information call Captain Coates at 336-347-2373 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Related Articles