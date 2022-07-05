Danville man arrested in connection with killing 20-year-old woman in Yanceyville

Police said 20-year-old Ky'Un Thompson of Danville is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing a woman in Yanceyville.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a shooting on West Church Street Saturday night. When they got there, they found out Kimora Johnson,18, of Yanceyville was taken to a hospital in Danville, VA to be treated for two gunshot wounds to her back.

Johnson died from her injuries Sunday morning.

Thomspon is being accused of shooting and killing Johnson. Now, he is behind bars at the Caswell County Detention Center without bond.

