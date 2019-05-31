High Point Police say a suspect who shot and killed a man trying to stop a fight early Friday morning has been arrested.

Cinciere Turner was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Greensboro this afternoon. He's been charged with first degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Rayshun Terry.

Police say Terry, of Thomasville, died from gunshot wounds at the hospital Friday morning. Officers found him in the intersection of Wesley Drive and East Green Drive. .

High Point police say Terry was shot while trying to stop a fist fight involving his brother. Witnesses told them at least one person fired shots at them. One shot hit Terry.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

