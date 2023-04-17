Suspect arrested after robbing four stores in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police arrested Antoine Jones in connection to four store robberies around the city.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a suspect connected to four robberies around Greensboro.

Officers said 44-year-old Antoine Jones robbed the following stores in the Triad earlier in April:

April 5, 2023, commercial robbery of Circle K, located at 337 West Wendover Avenue

April 5, 2023, commercial robbery of Speedway, located at 2005 East Wendover Avenue

April 7, 2023, commercial robbery of Walgreens, located at 2403 Randleman Road

April 7, 2023, commercial robbery of Great Stops, located at 3901 North Church Street

Jones was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was given a $175,000 secured bond.

