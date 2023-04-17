x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested after robbing four stores in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police arrested Antoine Jones in connection to four store robberies around the city.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a suspect connected to four robberies around Greensboro. 

Officers said 44-year-old Antoine Jones robbed the following stores in the Triad earlier in April:

  • April 5, 2023, commercial robbery of Circle K, located at 337 West Wendover Avenue
  • April 5, 2023, commercial robbery of Speedway, located at 2005 East Wendover Avenue
  • April 7, 2023, commercial robbery of Walgreens, located at 2403 Randleman Road
  • April 7, 2023, commercial robbery of Great Stops, located at 3901 North Church Street

Jones was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was given a $175,000 secured bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out