Suspect arrested after robbing four stores in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a suspect connected to four robberies around Greensboro.
Officers said 44-year-old Antoine Jones robbed the following stores in the Triad earlier in April:
- April 5, 2023, commercial robbery of Circle K, located at 337 West Wendover Avenue
- April 5, 2023, commercial robbery of Speedway, located at 2005 East Wendover Avenue
- April 7, 2023, commercial robbery of Walgreens, located at 2403 Randleman Road
- April 7, 2023, commercial robbery of Great Stops, located at 3901 North Church Street
Jones was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was given a $175,000 secured bond.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.