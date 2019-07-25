WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrested the man suspected of hitting a 65-year-old Lexington man back in March.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr. Tuesday morning in Knightdale, North Carolina. His bond is set at $10,000.

Investigators say Lucas Jr. drove into Robert Jordan on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem on March 25. Jordan has since returned home where he'll continue his recovery and outpatient therapy.

Police say Lucas was driving a red 2008 Ford Mustang.

65-Year-Old Cyclist and Dance Instructor Critically Injured In 2nd Hit-and-Run 2 Weeks After First One On Same Road, Family Says

Gregory Lucas

Winston-Salem PD

Police were able to find the car with the help of witnesses the next day.

Jordan's family says this is the second time the 65-year-old was the victim of a hit and run, just two weeks apart.

"March 11th he was hit on Reynolda Road, and then March 25th he was the victim of a hit and run on Reynolda Road as well," daughter Lana Jordan said to WFMY last week.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users