WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrested the man suspected of hitting a 65-year-old Lexington man back in March.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr. Tuesday morning in Knightdale, North Carolina. His bond is set at $10,000.
Investigators say Lucas Jr. drove into Robert Jordan on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem on March 25. Jordan has since returned home where he'll continue his recovery and outpatient therapy.
Police say Lucas was driving a red 2008 Ford Mustang.
65-Year-Old Cyclist and Dance Instructor Critically Injured In 2nd Hit-and-Run 2 Weeks After First One On Same Road, Family Says
Police were able to find the car with the help of witnesses the next day.
Jordan's family says this is the second time the 65-year-old was the victim of a hit and run, just two weeks apart.
"March 11th he was hit on Reynolda Road, and then March 25th he was the victim of a hit and run on Reynolda Road as well," daughter Lana Jordan said to WFMY last week.
