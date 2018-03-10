BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police have arrested a man suspected of a murder that happened in April.

Police charged Ezra Dejesus Brent with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Brent shot and killed Colton Murray on April 13 during an armed robbery. Police say the two men knew each other.

Brent was taken into custody at a home on Jones Street on Tuesday. He is in the Alamance County Jail and held without bond on the murder offense and a $100,000 secured bond for the possession of firearm by a felon offense.

