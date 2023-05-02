x
Suspect facing multiple charges after injuring one on Randleman Rd. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said 52-year-old Rogelio Aguilar is facing charges regarding a shooting at Coco Bongo.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Tuesday after a shooting at Coco Bongo on Randleman Road, Greensboro police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11:20 p.m. Sunday on March 26.  

One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Greensboro police have since arrested 52-year-old Rogelio Aguilar in connection to the shooting.

Police said Aguilar is facing the following charges:

  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
  • Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury 
  • Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

