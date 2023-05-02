Suspect facing multiple charges after injuring one on Randleman Rd. in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Tuesday after a shooting at Coco Bongo on Randleman Road, Greensboro police said.
Officers responded to the shooting just after 11:20 p.m. Sunday on March 26.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Greensboro police have since arrested 52-year-old Rogelio Aguilar in connection to the shooting.
Police said Aguilar is facing the following charges:
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
- Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits
