Suspect facing multiple charges after injuring one on Randleman Rd. in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Tuesday after a shooting at Coco Bongo on Randleman Road, Greensboro police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11:20 p.m. Sunday on March 26.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Greensboro police have since arrested 52-year-old Rogelio Aguilar in connection to the shooting.

Police said Aguilar is facing the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

