Suspect arrested in connection to body found in an abandoned Triad building, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a death investigation in August, according to Greensboro police.
Officers said 24-year-old Marquease Shropshire is accused of murdering Tiffany Holmes-Williams.
On Aug. 2, Greensboro police said they responded to the 100 block of South Church Street, where officers found Holmes-Williams dead inside an abandoned building.
Shropshire is in custody and has since been charged with the following:
- First Degree Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Larceny of a Firearm
- Discharge of a Weapon into an Occupied Property
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Police said Shropshire is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.