Suspect arrested in connection to body found in an abandoned Triad building, police say

Greensboro police said they arrested 24-year-old Marquease Shropshire in connection to a woman found dead inside an abandoned building on Church Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a death investigation in August, according to Greensboro police.

Officers said 24-year-old Marquease Shropshire is accused of murdering Tiffany Holmes-Williams.

On Aug. 2, Greensboro police said they responded to the 100 block of South Church Street, where officers found Holmes-Williams dead inside an abandoned building.

Shropshire is in custody and has since been charged with the following:

First Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Larceny of a Firearm

Discharge of a Weapon into an Occupied Property

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police said Shropshire is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.