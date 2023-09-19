x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection to body found in an abandoned Triad building, police say

Greensboro police said they arrested 24-year-old Marquease Shropshire in connection to a woman found dead inside an abandoned building on Church Street.
Credit: Ryan Gavette - WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a death investigation in August, according to Greensboro police. 

Officers said 24-year-old Marquease Shropshire is accused of murdering Tiffany Holmes-Williams.

On Aug. 2, Greensboro police said they responded to the 100 block of South Church Street, where officers found Holmes-Williams dead inside an abandoned building.

Shropshire is in custody and has since been charged with the following:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury
  • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Larceny of a Firearm
  • Discharge of a Weapon into an Occupied Property
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police said Shropshire is being held without bond at the Guilford County Jail.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

RELATED: Archdale police looking for a car connected to a hit-and-run on Daniel Paul Dr.

RELATED: Police identify man found shot to death in a Greensboro backyard

More Videos

In Other News

Deadly shooting on Luray Drive in Greensboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out