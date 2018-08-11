ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Archdale Police say they've arrested a man accused of robbing a First Citizens Bank on Halloween.

Police arrested Mark Willard Gordon, of Trinity, on Thursday for the October 31 robbery at the bank on N. Main Street.

Police say Gordon was wearing a camo hunting mask when he entered the bank, showed a handgun to the clerk, and demanded money.

He is being held in the Randolph County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect brandishing a handgun inside the bank.

