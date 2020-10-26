Man charged in deadly party bus shooting in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County deputies charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting on a party bus. Back on Oct. 9, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an aggravated assault on a party bus near I-85 and I-73.

However, Tyquan Jhaniek Harris, the third person with injuries was charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 23. He’s being held under the sheriff’s office’s custody in Central Prison while being treated for his injuries. Harris will remain there until his next court hearing. He's being held without bond.