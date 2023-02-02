Pleasant Garden standoff: Man in custody after firing shots at deputies

Guilford County deputies were at a home attempting to serve a search warrant before they said shots were fired at them.

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A man was arrested after shooting at deputies during an active scene in Pleasant Garden Thursday, according to deputies.

It happened at a home on Beatle Drive as Guilford County deputies attempted to serve a search warrant.

The sheriff's office said the suspect fired shots at deputies who then fired shots back at the suspect, Vance Britt.

Britt was taken into custody and will now face additional charges of assault on a law enforcement officer.

This story is developing.

