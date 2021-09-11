Suspect fires into Winston-Salem home, person inside fires back

Police say the shooting stemmed from an earlier fight between the two individuals. The suspect is in the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police are investigating after an argument leads up to a shooting.

Police say someone shot into a home on Green Cross Drive Saturday night.

Authorities say 20-year-old Edwin Gutierrez and another adult was inside the home at the time.

Officers say Gutierrez came outside the home and fired shots back at the suspect, hitting the person in the head.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Police say the incident stemmed from an earlier confrontation between the suspect and Gutierrez that happened in the 3000 block of Waughtown Street.