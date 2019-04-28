COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police identified a man wanted for an early Sunday morning shooting in Columbia's Five Points.

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old Marlon Adam White. Police say once located, White will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say two people were wounded after the shooting at The Cotton Gin on 632 Harden Street just before 2 a.m.

Two people in their twenties were injured in the lower body, according to police. Officers say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between White and an employee after the suspect was told to leave the bar. They say White allegedly shot the first victim in the leg while being escorted out of the business.

Five Points Association President Tim Smith released the following statement to News 19 concerning the incident:

"The 5 Points Association condemns all violence, crime and lawbreaking. We are aware that there are issues that must be addressed in a holistic fashion in order to make 5 Points crime free. The 5 Points Association meets regularly with elected officials, city staff, law enforcement, USC and neighborhood leaders to work on improving the situation. We are especially grateful and appreciative of the efforts of Chief Holbrook and the men and women of CPD."

If you have any information on White's whereabouts, call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have info to aid the investigation.