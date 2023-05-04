x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for break-ins at a church and middle school, police say

Jonathan Wright faces charges of Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny.

More Videos

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department says they have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for break-ins at a church and a middle school.

On June 28, Deputies received the first reports of a break-in at Ossipee Baptist Church. The report stated that a computer and music equipment were stolen. 

Then on July 5, Deputies received reports of a break-in at Western Middle School. Deputies say footballs and a water cooler were stolen.

Through investigations, Detectives learned that Jonathan Wright was the suspect in both break-ins. Deputies gained a search warrant and then search the home of Wright's girlfriend where they found the stolen items from both break-ins. 

Friday, Wright was arrested, and he faces charges of Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking & Entering. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out