Man arrested for break-ins at a church and middle school, police say

Jonathan Wright faces charges of Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department says they have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for break-ins at a church and a middle school.

On June 28, Deputies received the first reports of a break-in at Ossipee Baptist Church. The report stated that a computer and music equipment were stolen.

Then on July 5, Deputies received reports of a break-in at Western Middle School. Deputies say footballs and a water cooler were stolen.

Through investigations, Detectives learned that Jonathan Wright was the suspect in both break-ins. Deputies gained a search warrant and then search the home of Wright's girlfriend where they found the stolen items from both break-ins.

Friday, Wright was arrested, and he faces charges of Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking & Entering.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.