Man arrested for break-ins at a church and middle school, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department says they have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for break-ins at a church and a middle school.
On June 28, Deputies received the first reports of a break-in at Ossipee Baptist Church. The report stated that a computer and music equipment were stolen.
Then on July 5, Deputies received reports of a break-in at Western Middle School. Deputies say footballs and a water cooler were stolen.
Through investigations, Detectives learned that Jonathan Wright was the suspect in both break-ins. Deputies gained a search warrant and then search the home of Wright's girlfriend where they found the stolen items from both break-ins.
Friday, Wright was arrested, and he faces charges of Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking & Entering.
