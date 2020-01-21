MINNEAPOLIS — A suspect in the kidnapping and death of a Minneapolis realtor turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning, according to Minneapolis Police Spokesperson John Elder.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Elsa Segura, 28, with felony kidnapping in the death of Monique Baugh earlier this month.

Prosecutors say Segura made the phone calls that lured Baugh to a house showing in Maple Grove, where Baugh was allegedly abducted on Dec. 31 before she was found shot in a Minneapolis alley. Baugh died a short time later.

According to a criminal complaint, Segura used a false name when she left a voice message on Baugh's personal cell phone on Dec. 29 requesting the house showing, and made another call the next day to ask about the home.

According to the complaint, the phone that Segura was using had been purchased under the same false name on Dec. 29, and was only used to call Baugh's cell phone.

Segura had been recently released from custody when she was charged. There was a warrant out for her arrest, and according to Elder, she turned herself into police Tuesday. Elder said there is still a suspect who remains at large in connection with the crime.

Cedric Lamont Berry, 41, has already been charged with murder and kidnapping in the case.

Baugh's murder has prompted an outpouring of support and an outcry against gun violence in north Minneapolis. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her children in the wake of her death.