Florence, SC (WLTX, AP) - The man accused of killing a South Carolina officer and wounding six others has been identified.

Multiple media outlets state Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby told reporters the suspect is 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins. Hopkins is currently still at the hospital, and reportedly has a head injury and isn't able to speak to officers. WPDE reports Hopkins fell at the scene.

RELATED | 1 officer killed, 6 injured after shooting in Florence County, South Carolina

The Associated Press reports Hopkins is a disbarred lawyer who has been charged several times in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct. According to public court records, Hopkins' charges include two in 2015 and 2017 for "running at large," an offense related to not restraining one's animals.

Public records show he's the husband of Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins. South Carolina Bar records show Frederick Hopkins used to be a lawyer but has been disbarred.

Kirby told reporters officers were trying to serve a warrant involving an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child in the home.

The officers were fired upon Wednesday afternoon. Three Florence County deputies and four Florence City Police officers were wounded.

RELATED | What We Know About SC Officer Terrence Carraway, Who Was Killed During Ambush

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken said one of the officers, a member of the Florence City Police Department had died. Lutchken identified the officer as 52-year-old Terrence Carraway, a veteran of the agency who'd just celebrated 30-years with the force.

"This has been a horrendous evening," said Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. "Today marks a horrible day, I lost a good friend of mine, my friend for 30 years. Pray for the bravest police officer I know."

The extent of the other officers' injuries are not yet known.

The shooting took place off Hoffmeyer Road in the Vintage Place subdivision. Florence County deputies said they had gone to a home there to serve the search warrant and Hopkins opened fire, initially wounding three officers. Hopkins, officers said.

Officers had to use a bullet resistant vehicle to recover those who'd been hurt. There were children inside the home, but officers said all of them were okay.

As it was happening, the Florence County Emergency Management Division described the situation as an "active shooter incident." At 6 p.m., about two hours after the incident began, the suspect surrendered to deputies after talking to a negotiator. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and his agency have been brought in as the lead investigating agency.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the ATF also responded to the scene.

President Donald Trump reacted to the tragedy on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department tonight," the President wrote. "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also reacted to the shooting on social media.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence," McMaster wrote. "The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved