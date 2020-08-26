Man arrested in deadly Winston-Salem shooting from May

Winston-Salem police identified and arrested Rayvon Flowers as a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in May.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man in the death that happened in the early days of the summer.

Back on May 27, police responded to a call about a shooting on Park Circle. They found Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27, lying on the street. He had been shot and killed.

After months of investigation, police identified Rayvon Marquise Flowers, 26, as a suspect in the case. A warrant was issued, and Flowers was arrested Wednesday morning.

He’s being held without bond.