WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pursuit that began in the Clemmons area ended Wednesday following a crash in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated for a violation of auto law but the suspect refused to stop.

Once the pursuit entered the Winston-Salem city limits, the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in the chase. Deputies said the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed in the 7900 block of North Point Boulevard.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, no one was injured in the incident.

