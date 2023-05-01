Suspect connected to murder of Wake County Deputy escaped from jail, sheriff says

Our Raleigh CBS affiliate, WNCN, reports that he escaped from the jail in Farmville, Virginia. It is currently unknown why he was placed there.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is from the night of when Deputy Ned Byrd's death was reported.

A suspect linked to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from a prison in Virginia, our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN reports.

Byrd's uncle confirmed the escape to WNCN.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office sent a press release detailing the escape of two inmates, one of them being 26-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.

WNCN previously reported Deputy Ned Byrd was killed on August 12, 2022, on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder.

He was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

This story is developing.

