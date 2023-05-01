Suspect connected to murder of Wake County Deputy escaped from jail, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is from the night of when Deputy Ned Byrd's death was reported.
A suspect linked to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from a prison in Virginia, our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN reports.
Byrd's uncle confirmed the escape to WNCN.
The Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office sent a press release detailing the escape of two inmates, one of them being 26-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
WNCN previously reported Deputy Ned Byrd was killed on August 12, 2022, on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder.
He was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.
This story is developing.
