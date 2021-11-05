Malek Moore was a suspect in two killings, including the death of a Hurricane Ida evacuee near an art studio in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of killing a Hurricane Ida evacuee at an art studio in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood was found dead in a North Carolina prison, state corrections officials said.

Malek Moore was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:30 Thursday morning. First responders were called to the prison but their attempts to revive Moore were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead just before 5 a.m. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Moore's death is being ruled a suicide.

Moore was arrested in Greensboro just days after Gabryelle Allnütt was found dead in Charlotte. He was also wanted in connection with the killing of Christian Mbimba in the Greensboro area.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Allnütt was likely killed along E. 22nd Street in Charlotte, near the Norfolk-Southern railyard, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She had evacuated from New Orleans to Charlotte.

The FBI had been called in to help both CMPD and Greensboro police, and previously noted Moore could have been heading to either South Carolina or Virginia. He was known to travel by rail.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts