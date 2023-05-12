Suspect rams vehicle into deputies car trying to escape arrest, Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office says

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said a man rammed a deputy's car to evade arrest and led deputies on multiple chases until deputies deflated his tires.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man led deputies on a chase before ramming his vehicle into a patrol car in Asheboro Thursday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop near Pisgah Covered Bridge Road when a driver failed to stop for deputies, sparking a chase. When the driver turned on Mt. Lebanon Road, the deputy attempted a forced vehicle maneuver but the driver came to a stop before speeding off again.

That's when Randolph County deputies said they attempted a forced maneuver again, causing the suspect to stop again. As the deputy stepped out of the vehicle, the suspect hit the gas, striking the patrol car before driving off.

Deputies said the chase continued onto Abner Road where additional deputies came to assist by using a tire deflation device on High Pine Church Road. Once the tired were punctured, the suspect continued to drive until a deputy did a third and final forced maneuver attempt, stopping the car.

Randolph County deputies said they arrested Thomas Dwayne Underwood and found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Communications said Underwood had six unserved warrants and orders for his arrest from various counties including Davidson, Davie, and Harnett.

Underwood was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served with the outstanding warrants and orders for arrest. The magistrate also found probable cause for the charges of:

Felony flee to elude arrest

Felony assault with a deadly weapon against a government official

Felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while license revoked-not impaired revocation

Misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Fail to burn headlamps

Fail to stop at a stop sign