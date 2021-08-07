Greensboro Police looking for suspect in overnight robbery

Police said it happened at the Citgo Gas Station on Spring Garden Street just after midnight Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for a person suspected of robbing a gas station overnight.

Police said it happened just after midnight on Saturday.

They responded to the Citgo Gas Station for a commercial robbery at 12:08 a.m. on 3700 Spring Garden Street.

Police said the suspect waved a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, before leaving in an unknown direction.

Police said they don't have any suspect description to release at this time. The investigation is ongoing and WFMY News 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

If you know anything, call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the P3tips app to submit a tip from your phone. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.