Merced police identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane.

MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said.

The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

9-month-old Darius Grigsby was being pushed in a stroller by his mother when the shooting happened. Not long afterward, police said a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer was caught on camera in the area fleeing from the scene, and its license plate eventually led them to the suspects.

Earlier in the week, police had followed up on information that led them to a home along Zion Canyon Court in Merced. While there, police said they found the vehicle used in the shooting and took it as evidence.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody after police accused him of being the man behind the wheel of the vehicle during the shooting.

The 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder, and Motshwane was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org