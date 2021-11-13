Suspect shoots into car, driver crashes into apartment building: Winston-Salem Police

Police say the driver was shot multiple times and is in critical, but stable condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after they said a person shot into an occupied car, causing the driver to crash into an apartment building on Cedar Springs Drive.

Police said the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said an unknown suspect or suspects walked up to a car in an apartment complex and shot into a car occupied by a man and a woman.

The woman was in the driver's seat, and police said she tried to get away from the shooter and drove the car into an unoccupied apartment building.

The passenger escaped the car after it crashed, according to police.

They said the woman was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say the passenger of the car was not injured.