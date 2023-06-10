Attorney explains how man facing two murder charges made bond the first time

Police say the man accused of kidnapping and murder in High Point was out on bond for another murder charge. His attorney explains reasons for bond hearing.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Loved ones are grieving the loss of Kristian Tillman-Little. A small candle memorial is outside the High Point house where Tillman-Little was allegedly shot and killed last Thursday. Police say Zyeicoren Little is responsible.

Officers say Little bonded out of jail less than two months ago on a separate murder charge from 2022.

2 wants to know why he was granted bond. The first homicide investigation was revisited to understand why Little was out on bond.

High Point police charged Little with first degree murder after a shooting outside a Walmart in May of 2022. Investigators say that's when he shot and killed DeMaurice Turner.

Little's Attorney, Scott Coalter, says he stands by his decision to file a motion for bond reduction. Attorney Coalter shared pictures with us from the bond motion he filed.

Within a photo from Attorney Coalter, Little is seen wearing all black headed out of the store with two other men.

Attorney Coalter says Turner is one of the other two men wearing a dark jacket and light jeans.

Then according to the motion, Turner stops in front of Little and starts to talk to him.

Attorney Coalter says at some point, Turner unzipped his jacket, pulled out a gun, and threatened Little who also pulled out a gun.

Attorney Coalter says they both extended their guns at arms-length pointing them at each other.

According to Attorney Coalter's motion, Little then shot Turner three times.

Attorney Coalter claims Turner tried to shoot back, but apparently Turner's gun was not ready to fire.

Nearing the end of the motion, Attorney Coalter says his bond motion is "based on the defendant's history and characteristics, his lack of criminal record and the nature of the evidence in this case, a bond in the amount of $100,000.00 is sufficient."

According to High Point police, Little is caught on camera that day when he "gunned down and murdered DeMaurice Turner."

Assistant District Attorney, Cyrus Brown says Little's bond motion was heard in superior court by Judge Craig Croom.

Brown says Judge Croom changed Little's bond to $250,000 despite the state's objection.

Police say Little was out of jail for less than 60 days when the deadly shooting in High Point happened.

Police say Little is currently in jail without bond accused of murder and kidnapping linked to deadly High Point shooting from last week.