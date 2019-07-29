CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a patrol car after being released from the Campbell County Jail.

Kentucky resident Frank Chester Ramsey, 43, was released from the Campbell County Jail on Saturday, July 27, according to CCSO.

Upon his release, Ramsey stayed on the premises, until early Sunday morning, when he destroyed the window of a marked patrol car, stole the white 2011 Crown Victoria bearing registration TN 0367-GB, that was parked and scheduled for maintenance, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said Ramsey gained access to the vehicle and located a spare key that was left in the vehicle. There were no firearms inside of the patrol vehicle when it was stolen.

Ramsey was charged with disorderly conduct on July 23 by the Jellico Police Department. Ramsey has two prior bookings on record with the sheriff’s office for vandalism and public intoxication, according to officials.

If you have any information on Ramsey’s location please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095 or 423-562-7446