Police searching for suspect who stabbed two women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a female suspect following a stabbing in Winston-Salem Friday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to South Hawthorne Road on a reported fight in progress.

When officers arrived, they found two women Angela Richardson and Zena Scott suffering from stab wounds. Ms. Richardson and Ms. Scott were involved in a physical altercation with the suspect at the intersection of Martin Street and South Hawthorne Road, police said.

During the altercation, the suspect stabbed Ms. Richardson and Ms. Scott and fled the scene before officers got there.

Ms. Richardson was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Ms. Scott was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.