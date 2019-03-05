DALTON, Ga. — Scattered flowers, damaged tombstones, and a fallen angel -- workers are picking up the pieces at a Dalton cemetery after police said a driver suspected of DUI barreled through it early Friday morning.

Dalton Police have charged Cliff Sneed, 41, with DUI and failure to maintain lane in the incident.

They said Sneed veered off a roadway around 2 a.m. Friday and sped through West Hill Cemetery, running over roughly a dozen graves.

Pictures show a long stretch of tire marks from the road to the gravesites where it appears the driver failed to navigate a corner and instead went straight into the cemetery.

The photos also showed a number of wrecked memorials, including an angel statue that had fallen over. Some gravesites appeared nearly ripped out of the ground entirely.

Sneed failed a field sobriety test when officers found him at the cemetery, Dalton Police said.

The city’s Public Works Department is working to determine exactly how many graves have been damaged, and officials are working to contact family members to inform them of the damage.

Some gravesites in the West Hill Cemetery date back as far as the early 1800s, according to the city of Dalton. The cemetery is the final resting place of Civil War figures, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” composer A.J. Showalter and baseball player Harry “Suitcase” Simpson, among others.

