Charlotte thieves use new technology to steal more cars

Police say thieves are using software that allows them to copy a car's electronic key code to commit more crimes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home security cameras were rolling in north Charlotte as a pair of suspected thieves managed to unlock and drive a stolen car right out of someone else’s driveway.

Tina Cochran said the stolen car belonged to her daughter. The video recording from around 4 a.m. shows the perceived suspects using technology as a tool to commit the crime.

“They pull out these devices, hit it, and immediately unlocked my car,” Cochran said.

Police say it's devices like this that allow suspects to copy the key’s electronic code then easily access someone else’s car.

“There’s no jimmying, no hot wiring none of that, “Cochran said. “They just get within range, copy it, and they’re in.”

In the video, you can see the suspects rummage through the vehicles, but eventually find no valuables. It takes no more than seven minutes for them to copy the key, unlock the car, then drive off.

Cochran said other neighbors in the area have shared similar surveillance videos of possibly the same suspects checking other car doors.

“I hate that this is happening,” Cochran said. “I hate that people feel like they can take advantage of you and just take from you. It’s so wrong.”

If you happen to spot the stolen 2006 Chey Malibu with NC license plate FCL-7565, give police a call. So far, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said no arrests have been made in this case.