Suspect in armed robbery of video game taken into custody

Police said the suspect lured the victims with the promise of selling a Playstation 5 console.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police said a man who they said lured someone with the promise of purchasing a video game console then robbed the victim at gunpoint has been arrested.

According to a department release, on Thursday, Feb. 25, officers responded to an address in the 700 block of E. Campus Road after reports of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers said they spoke with two victims who told them they had arranged the sale of a Sony Playstation 5 video game system through an online marketplace and agreed to meet the buyer at this particular location to conduct the transaction.

The victims said the video game console was stolen at gunpoint, according to the release.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Myron Franklin for his role in the incident on Wednesday, police said. Franklin has been charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.