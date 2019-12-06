CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is showing their frustration following a fatal shooting in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning, June 12.

"It's getting more than frustrating, it's getting downright tragic," CMPD said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD reports a man killed and three others were hurt in a shooting at a graduation party at an apartment building in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported shooting at the Post Uptown Place Apartments on North Graham Street near the intersection with West 6th Street a little before 1 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found three men shot in the stairwell of an apartment building. Two of the men were rushed to a hospital by Medic. The third man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Calvin Haines, 24. His family has been notified of his death.

CMPD said a fourth victim showed up at Novant hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victims in the shooting were 16, 19, and 22. The victim who was killed was 24, police said.

According to CMPD, the shooting began with an altercation outside of the complex. Police said there was an exchange of words that eventually got heated.

Police said sometime during the argument, someone removed a firearm and fired shots. According to witnesses, another person pulled out a gun and fired shots as well.

A woman who is the mother of a teenager at the party said it was a graduation party for students from Mallard Creek High School.

"It was graduation day and they're trying to find an outlet to be able to celebrate and there isn't any," the woman said. "If they don't have these parties at a bona fide club or location that has security, that has parameters to keep those out who don't have good intentions when you rent those places, you can't control who tries to come in. And when you try to deny someone the right to come in, you have what happened here today."

Airbnb confirmed that the incident took place at a listing, saying they are ready to support local law enforcement with the investigation.

"The safety of our community is our priority, and with more than 2 million guests checking into Airbnb listings every night, negative incidents are incredibly rare," Airbnb said in a statement.

The booking guest has been removed from the platform, and Airbnb said the listing has been suspended while an investigation is underway.

A student named Jordan was there to celebrate her graduation. She said this is the fourth time someone she knew has been shot in the past month.

"I don't know, I'm just numb to it now," she said.

Police said they're still trying to figure out the person responsible for throwing the party.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or determined a motive for the shootings. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to interview potential witnesses.

On June 26, CMPD said two individuals were charged for the Haines' murder: Marcus Joubert, 19, and Michael Sio-Somah, 16.

The two were identified as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrest. June 26, detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Joubert. Sio-Somah was located and arrested by Central Division Officers.

Both were interviewed by homicide unit detectives at police headquarters and subsequently transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

Joubert was charged with murder and shooting into occupied property, according to CMPD, and Sio-Somah was charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.