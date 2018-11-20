CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Two men face charges linked to the robbery and arson at a Clemmons convenience store.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office charged David Smith and Cody Long with several felonies including attempted first degree murder and kidnapping.

Both men were extradited from Virginia to Forsyth County today.

Last month, investigators say the two men tied up an employee inside the Stop and Save on Styers Ferry Road, poured gasoline and set the business on fire.

The employee had some bruises, but was not burned.

