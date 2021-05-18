Jamestown car break-in suspects apprehended after chase, crash: Deputies

Guilford County deputies were called to Sagewood Road about car break-ins. The suspects led authorities on a chase into High Point where they crashed.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Deputies apprehended four people accused of breaking into cars in a Jamestown neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to a release from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, deputies were called to Sagewood Road around 6 a.m. for car break-ins in the area.

When deputies got there, the suspects were seen driving away.

Officials said deputies chased the suspects' vehicle into High Point where it crashed at Lincoln and Prospect Street.

All four suspects ran from the car but were apprehended shortly after. Deputies haven't released their names.