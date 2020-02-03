CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects are on the run after an armed robbery led to a chase in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint on Barringer Drive overnight. They also stole the victim's car during the robbery. Police said the woman was not hurt during the incident.

A few minutes before 4 a.m., officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Beatties Ford Road and tried to stop the driver. When the driver refused to pull over, officers initiated a pursuit. The chase lasted about five minutes before the suspects ran from the vehicle in northwest Charlotte. They were last seen running into a neighborhood off Capps Hill Mine Road. A K-9 officer tried to track down the suspects in the area but was unsuccessful. CMPD says there were no injuries during the pursuit.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app for Android and iPhone.

