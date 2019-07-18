HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a clerk and a customer at gunpoint last night at the ABC store on US 70 West near Mebane around 9 p.m.

According to OCSO, the clerk and a customer in the store at the time of the robbery told them two black males entered the store with handguns and demanded money. They took the customer’s wallet, the cash register drawer, and two bottles of liquor.

Investigators say a witness followed the suspects' vehicle until law enforcement intercepted the vehicle and chased it. The chase ended in Durham after a crash between a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser and the suspect’s car, a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

OCSO says one suspect jumped from the car and left the area on foot; the other drove off following the collision. The cruiser was too heavily damaged to pursue the suspect vehicle.

The suspects are described as two young, black males believed to have short hair. They were wearing black hoodies, dark pants, sunglasses, gloves, and ski masks.

The investigation is ongoing; Jeff Ray is the lead investigator on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call him at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2975.