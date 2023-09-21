x
Crime

Thieves take off with multiple vehicles from a Greensboro car dealership

Greensboro police said the suspects pulled up in a white Chevrolet 2500 with tinted windows and loaded a dealership trailer with vehicles before taking off.
Credit: Greensboro Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing multiple vehicles from a car dealership.

Around 4:30 a.m., Greensboro Crime Stoppers said suspects broke into a Terry Labonte Chevrolet on Sept. 13. Investigators said video surveillance from the business showed a white 2022 or 2023 Chevrolet 2500 with tinted windows leaving the parking lot with stolen vehicles from the dealership.

Detectives said the suspects stole a 2010 black and silver “load trailer” and loaded up a grey 1969 Chevy Nova, 2-door, NC Reg. REW1214, and a blue/black 2023 Yahama Rapture 700 4-wheeler. 

The Chevy Nova was covered with a brown car cover at the time of the theft, according to police. 

Investigators said the suspect vehicle may have been seen around Mount Airy within a few days of the theft.     

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.  Earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case!

