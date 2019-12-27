SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. —

Deputies say the suspects (pictured) worked together to illegally take approximately $1,400 worth of gas from J&L Citgo gas station on U.S. 521 on Saturday, Dec. 14.

A man wearing a black jacket, white shirt and jeans allegedly tampered with the fuel pump and filled multiple vehicles while the woman distracted a clerk inside the convenience store.

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

