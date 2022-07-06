Several dogs, man found dead inside High Point home, police say

Police say the man and dogs were decomposing, indicating they had been dead for days inside the home.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a suspicious death of a man and several dogs.

Officers were called to assist an EMS call at a home on Amos Street Monday night. They were advised that there was a dead person and several dead dogs inside the house.

Once officers arrived, they found Robert Baker, 39, inside the house.

Baker and the dogs were already in the stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.

High Point detectives began investigating the situation. The death is considered suspicious in nature and will be treated as a homicide while they await autopsy results and will follow up on investigative leads.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

