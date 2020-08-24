Suspicious fire in Graham sparks investigation

Officials with the City of Graham said everyone inside the apartment complex was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are investigating after a car fire spread to a nearby apartment building Sunday evening.

Officials said Graham Fire Department responded to the fire on Larry Ave. Investigators said Alamance County Central Communications received multiple calls from people who live nearby reporting a car fire close to Crescent Arms Apartment. Officials said Graham’s fire chief requested help from the Haw River Fire Department.

City officials said while on the way to the scene, communications gave an update reporting the apartment building was on fire with people trapped inside. Firefighters arrived to find a car fully involved with radiant heat damage to the front of the apartment building. City officials said everyone inside the apartment complex was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Officials said Graham and Alamance County Fire Investigators remained on the scene until about 9 p.m. Sunday investigating the cause of the fire and where it might have started.

Graham officials said after a thorough investigation it was determined the fire was suspicious in nature and the incident was turned over to Graham police.