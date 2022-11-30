Suspicious item near garden center prompts evacuation of Salisbury Walmart

A suspicious package found near the garden center at the Salisbury Walmart Wednesday morning was disabled, officials confirmed.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspicious package found at the Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning has been disabled, officials confirmed.

The Salisbury Fire Department confirmed police officers and firefighters are at the Walmart on South Arlington Street for a suspicious package at the store. Salisbury police confirmed employees called police after finding a suspicious item in the garden center.

Deborah Adkins said she was coming to work at the store when it was blocked off by police. She said she wasn't notified of the suspicious package by management before arriving at work.

"Definitely scary," she said. "You've got your back turned, you're working, you don't know what's going on and the place could go up, you know? It's really scary."

The Salisbury Walmart remains closed to customers and all employees were evacuated by store management prior to police arriving. The Cabarrus County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to assist with the investigation, according to Salisbury police. The device was disabled shortly after 9 a.m., investigators told WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

The Salisbury Fire Department and @SalisburyNCPD are investigating a suspicious package in the 300 block of Arlington Street. Please avoid the area until further notice. — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) November 30, 2022

