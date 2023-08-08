Police said the man barricaded himself in one of the rooms after he was seen threatening people.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a southeast Houston motel for several hours Tuesday.

The standoff happened at the Mustang Inn off the Gulf Freeway and Beltway 8 and lasted more than six hours, according to Houston police.

It all started around 2 a.m. when police said the man went door-to-door at the motel armed with a gun and a knife. After he was seen threatening people, we're told he barricaded himself in one of the rooms.

Officials sent two police robot dogs to communicate with the suspect when police said he tried to vandalize one of them. HPD SWAT Commander Greg Bellamy said that's part of their purpose.

"Human life is more valuable," Bellamy said. "We'll put technology at risk anytime. If I put my officers up close to a suspect like that and he comes out with a weapon, we have to defend ourselves. We're trying to limit that possibility as much as possible."

The standoff ended peacefully and the man faces aggravated assault charges for threatening people overnight. Police said the man also has a history of mental illness and was under the influence of methamphetamines.