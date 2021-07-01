Swim coach arrested on sexual assault charges: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A swim coach was charged with multiple sexual assault charges on Tuesday according to the High Point Police Department.
On November 2, a juvenile reported being sexually assaulted for multiple years by the coach, police said.
Through investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Aaron Philip Key, 27.
Key was charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of Indecent liberties with a child.
On Jan. 5, he was arrested on all outstanding warrants. Key was taken to the magistrate’s office and received a $250,000 secured bond and was placed in the Guilford County Jail.