Swim coach arrested on sexual assault charges: police

Aaron Philip Key, 27, was arrested Tuesday, police said.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A swim coach was charged with multiple sexual assault charges on Tuesday according to the High Point Police Department.

On November 2, a juvenile reported being sexually assaulted for multiple years by the coach, police said.

Through investigation, probable cause was developed to charge Aaron Philip Key, 27.

Key was charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of Indecent liberties with a child.